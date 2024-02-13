Congress On Cards, Declares Tshabangu

The self-declared interim Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), Sengezo Tshabangu, has expressed confidence in the party’s progress despite facing criticism over recent actions.

Tshabangu’s leadership has come under scrutiny, particularly regarding recalls that have bolstered Zanu PF’s parliamentary majority.

Critics have accused Tshabangu of inadvertently aiding Zanu PF by instigating recalls that have strengthened the ruling party’s position in Parliament.

Additionally, he has been portrayed as a pawn in Zanu PF’s strategy to undermine Advocate Nelson Chamisa, the leader of the CCC.

In a recent statement published on X, Tshabangu defended the party’s direction, citing ongoing efforts to finalize the CCC’s constitution and preparations for an upcoming congress.

He emphasized the party’s commitment to inclusivity, pledging not to leave behind any members, particularly the elder statesmen.

Tshabangu dismissed detractors as “fly-by-night pseudo democrats masquerading as Change Champions,” reaffirming the party’s resolve to overcome obstacles.

Despite facing challenges and criticism, Tshabangu remains resolute in his vision for the CCC, asserting that the party will continue to strive for genuine democratic change in Zimbabwe.

