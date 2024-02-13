Hopewell Chin’ono’s Hang Cooks Up New Story Accusing Chamisa’s Leadership of Stealing Election Money

Editorial: Hopewell Chin’ono’s social media gang has cooked up a new story that accuses Nelson Chamisa’s leadership of stealing election campaign money in the 2023 elections after the activist spent the whole 2023 year spreading claims that Chamisa would split his party and lose the polls because according to him (Chin’ono) he didn’t convene register to vote rallies (in the face of video evidence of a thousand such meetings held across the country).

Chin’ono’s new accusation adds to a large pile of others he’s built since 2020 when he announced on 28 May 2020 that he would single handedly outmaneuvre Chamisa’s party and evedy jewsoaper so he becomes the nation’s “Daddy” character who alone exposes ZANU PF, all boasts that preceded an event where the ZANU PF regime slapped him with dismissable charges of incitement to violence that swiftly promoted him to political stardom. (Screen print).

In the 2020 year alone, Mr. Hopewell Chin’ono had achieved strides of appointing himself the community “Daddy” character, saying since his 28th May 2020 tweets, that he alone can expose corruption better than Chamisa’s party, just a few weeks before the military regime slapped him with dismissable charges of incitement to violence, in dramatic police action that many fake activists have been served who include, Tinashe Jonasi, and Emmerson Mnangagwa so to promote them to political stardom.

Throughout the 2018 to 2023, activism has been a facade in Mr Hopewell Chin’ono’s conduct, as he has operated a four pronged messaging:

1. Daddy’ism

2. Militarism

3. Obfuscationism.

4. Money-ism

Daddy’ism. – Daddy’sts are individuals proven in multiple prosecutions around the world to be cunning manipulators and groomers of the minds of predominantly women for sex. He announces himself to people by the title, Daddy.

Multiple sources have spoken on video who include an NHS expert over unchallenged allegations against Mr Hopewell Chin’ono’s character over manipulating women for sensual pleasures.

2. Militarism. Mr Hopewell Chino’no who accuses Nelson Chamisa of dictatorship, has himself been the worst of any such kind, a cold militarist- a researcher who advises military deployment on citizens while accusing them of tension. He reveals that he has recently advised the Ministry Of Defence that the Nelson Chamisa aligned civil society is causing tension with the government, so the best way to deal with them is to descend on them regularly, ideas that have now gotten the entire Chamisa party crushed by the army, beginning with the take over of Harvest House building with the assistance of the military.

3. Obfuscationism. Mr Hopewell Chinono has practised the art of changing names, faces, roles and professions since his name change [from Hopewell Mukusha] in 2001, just after his closest friends were convicted of serious cheque fraud in UK, and he had amassed millions of pounds which he claims were built from a £50,000 sportscar credit facility (lender whose name he avoids dislcosing). After being asked to do the simple task of disclosure, Hopewell Chin’ono has for years avoided this standard request.

Hopewell Chin’ono has failed multiple proceeds of crime tests, including the one done by one of his employers, Geoff Nyarota.

4. Money’ism.

Piled on the first 3, Mr Hopewell Chin’ono regularly debates with people using his vast untraceable wealth as a symbolic tool to crush their confidence. He uses the “learn or perish,” term which is utilised by many false prophets to threaten their subjects so they do not raise questions to them. He uses this phrase by saying that everybody should listen to him because they do not have a fully paid-up home.- ZimEye

