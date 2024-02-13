A Step-by-Step Guide
Embarking on mine operations involves more than just registration. Here’s what to do next:
Appointing a Manager:
Begin by selecting a manager through the Ministry of Mines. Fill out the required form and provide necessary documents such as IDs, certificates of registration, and inspection certificates.
Hiring a Blaster:
Ensure you hire someone with the right expertise and licensing for blasting. This process is facilitated by the Ministry of Mines.
Obtaining Explosives Licenses: Apply for storage and purchase licenses after your magazine (explosives storage room) has been inspected and approved.
Magazine Room Setup: Construct a designated room for storing explosives, adhering to safety regulations.
Employee Registration:
Maintain a comprehensive mine register listing all employees with full details.
Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA):
Depending on the scale of operations, an EIA may be required. This is conducted through the Ministry of Mines by a consultant.
Returns and Reporting:
Keep track of returns and reports, ensuring compliance with regulations.
Environmental Management Agency (EMA) Reporting: Detailed reporting to the EMA will be necessary, in conjunction with returns.Gold Registration: If mining gold, ensure proper registration with relevant authorities.
Documentation and Information Management: Maintain accurate mining books and records, ensuring transparency and compliance.
For further details and assistance, contact:
Phone/WhatsApp:
0774028830
Facebook: Gold Mining Consultancy Zimbabwe
Website: ThreeWingersEnterprises.com