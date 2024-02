Mnangagwa Visits Dubai Police General Headquarters

Spread the love

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has toured the Dubai Police General Headquarters where he was given an appreciation of the technology used by the force in combating crime.

The Head of State noted the need for Zimbabwe to cooperate with the UAE to leapfrog technological advancement in the security sectors for efficient service delivery.

Source : ZBC News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...