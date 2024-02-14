Valentines Day Gifts For Andy Muridzo, Mathias Mhere And Diana Samkange From Chivhayo

By A Correspondent| Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo has gifted three musicians Andy Muridzo, Mathias Mhere and Diana Samkange with C Class Mercedes Benz cars worthy US$28 000 each.

The gifts were suspiciously announced on Valentines Day.

“Congratulations to you my sister DIANA SAMKANGE, my brothers MATHIAS MHERE and

ANDY MURIDZO. While observing from afar your continued support and entertainment at our very special Mother Zimbabwe’s ANGEL OF HOPE and many other charity events can not go unnoticed. Please go to EXQUISITE CARS DEALERSHIP and see Victor your 3 X Mercedes Benz C CLASS are waiting for you. Where I come from we honour ladies first so please allow DIANA to choose first then the two superstars can choose respectively. Enjoy yourselves and GOD BLESS YOU ALWAYS.

NDINOTI MAKOROKOTO MAKURU KWAMURI.

