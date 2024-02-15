Former Tsvangirai Aide Quits Politics

February 14, 2024

Wezhira Munya

Today, on February 14, 2024, Mr. Lovemore “Destroyer” Chinoputsa, who previously held positions as a student leader at the University of Zimbabwe pursuing a degree in Social Work, as well as MDC National Youth Secretary General, Zaka Central losing parliamentary candidate under the MDC Alliance, and unsuccessful candidate for the Hunyani parliamentary seat in the 2023 harmonized elections under CCC, has announced his resignation from active politics.

Below is his letter of resignation from CCC and active politics:

I address you on this significant day, the 14th of February 2024, a day marked by the passing of the iconic former Prime Minister of the Republic, Dr. Morgan Richard Tsvangirai. May his soul rest in peace.

Today holds historical significance in our struggle for democracy, a journey intertwined with challenges and aspirations for a better Zimbabwe.

For the past two decades, I have diligently worked alongside fellow comrades in the pursuit of genuine democracy, freedoms, and economic emancipation for our nation.

Originating from the University of Zimbabwe, our vision extended beyond academic freedoms to the collective endeavor of building a better Zimbabwe.

However, within our movement, there emerged significant elite contradictions regarding our direction and approach in combating electoral fraud.

The recent resignation of the CCC President marked the culmination of internal strife, rendering our political outfit ineffective in delivering meaningful change to Zimbabweans.

The unfortunate recalls instigated by certain individuals further weakened our movement, facilitating the donation of parliamentary seats to ZANU PF.

Such treacherous politics, exemplified by individuals like Tshabangu and Phulu, deserve condemnation, as they undermined the integrity of our movement and its representation of the Zimbabwean people.

Internal infighting fueled by personal agendas has created factions within our ranks, perpetuating toxicity and hindering progress.

As a result, I have come to realize that this is not the path I envisioned when I joined the struggle.

My conscience and ideological principles compel me to dissociate from partisan politics and embrace a role as a private citizen.

I acknowledge the need for unity and order in Zimbabwe, underpinned by leadership committed to economic, social, and political stability.

We require a unifying figure capable of transcending political divides and steering our nation towards prosperity.

As I withdraw from active politics, I hope that God will raise a leader capable of fulfilling this crucial role.I express my gratitude to all those who have supported me throughout this journey.

Comradely, Lovemore Chinoputsa February 14, 2024

