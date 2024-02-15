Land Ownership: Govts Are There To Protect the People Not To Exploit Them

Spread the love





By Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi | The govt of Zimbabwe has been grappling with a persistent issue that threatens the stability and welfare of its citizens, the rampant illegal sale of land and subsequent illegal settlements orchestrated by ZANU PF land barons. This alarming trend has created a cycle of injustice and suffering, as the government often responds by demolishing structures once the situation spirals out of control. It is high time for the government to take proactive measures to address this issue, including educating Zimbabweans about property ownership and deeds to prevent future scandals, while also holding those responsible accountable for their actions.

Illegal land sales and settlements have become a pervasive problem across Zimbabwe, with ZANU PF land barons taking advantage of vulnerable citizens. These unscrupulous individuals exploit the lack of awareness and understanding among the population regarding property ownership rights and legal land transactions. They engage in fraudulent activities, selling land to unsuspecting individuals without proper documentation or titles. As a result, innocent Zimbabweans find themselves embroiled in illegal settlements, only to face the devastating consequences of demolitions when the government intervenes.

The government of Zimbabwe bears a significant responsibility in allowing such illegal activities to persist. By failing to implement effective oversight and regulation, the government has inadvertently created an environment where these land barons thrive. The absence of stringent monitoring mechanisms has emboldened them to continue their exploitative practices at the expense of unsuspecting citizens. The government’s reactive approach of demolishing structures once the situation becomes uncontrollable is merely a band-aid solution that fails to address the root cause of the problem.

To prevent future scandals and protect the rights of Zimbabwean citizens, education is paramount. The government must prioritise comprehensive educational programs that raise awareness about property ownership, land rights, and the significance of valid land deeds. By equipping individuals with the knowledge and understanding of their rights and responsibilities as property owners, they can make informed decisions and avoid falling victim to fraudulent land transactions. Public awareness campaigns, community outreach programs, and collaborations with civil society organisations can contribute to this educational endeavour.

Holding those responsible for illegal land sales and settlements accountable is crucial to restoring public trust. The government should conduct thorough investigations into the activities of ZANU PF land barons and ensure that they face appropriate legal consequences. This will send a strong message that such exploitative practices will not be tolerated. Simultaneously, the government should establish stronger oversight mechanisms and regulatory frameworks to prevent future occurrences of illegal land transactions.

The government of Zimbabwe must rise to the occasion and address the pressing issue of illegal land sales and settlements orchestrated by ZANU PF land barons. By implementing comprehensive educational programs, enhancing oversight and regulation, and ensuring accountability for those involved, the government can protect the rights of its citizens and prevent future scandals. The empowerment of Zimbabweans through education on property ownership and deeds is critical to creating a society where property rights are respected, and citizens are safeguarded from unscrupulous individuals. It is time for the government to act decisively and fulfill its duty to its people. It is the duty of the government to protect its citizens.

Long live Zimbabwe. Power to the people

Engineer Jacob Kudzayi Mutisi

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...