Mnangagwa Finally Admits Failure

By A Correspondent

In a significant shift, Zimbabwean President and Zanu PF leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has openly admitted to the technological gap facing Zimbabwe and emphasized the importance of leveraging international partnerships for progress.

During a visit to the Dubai Police Headquarters, Mnangagwa marveled at the advanced technology in Dubai, highlighting the stark difference between the capabilities there and those in Zimbabwe.

He underscored the urgent need for collaboration, particularly in the science and technology sector, to bridge this gap.

“After witnessing the remarkable technological advancements here in Dubai, it’s evident that Zimbabwe lags far behind. We must acknowledge our shortcomings and embrace cooperation with countries like the UAE to propel our technology forward,” stated Mnangagwa.

He directed his Science and Technology Minister, Hon. Tatenda Mavetera, to prioritize learning from Dubai’s example and fostering partnerships that would enable Zimbabwe to adopt similar expertise and capabilities.

“Instead of reinventing the wheel, we should focus on adopting proven technologies and practices from elsewhere.

The UAE has shown willingness to assist Zimbabwe in this endeavor, and we must seize this opportunity for mutual benefit,” Mnangagwa emphasized.

The acknowledgment of failure and the call for collaboration mark a significant departure from previous rhetoric, signaling a willingness to address the challenges head-on and pursue avenues for progress.

Mnangagwa’s words reflect a pragmatic approach to advancing Zimbabwe’s technological landscape, recognizing the importance of learning from global leaders in the field.

