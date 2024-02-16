President Chamisa Humiliates Stomach Politicians

15 February 2024.

The political prostitutes and belly politicians are exposed following the unceremonious departure of the political generator from the contaminated CCC.

Those who blamed the organic president are now shivering and quacking in front of a presidential vacancy in the infiltrated party. Right now, it is quite perturbing that people are fighting Chamisa with more energy than the supposed author of our suffering.

ZANU-PF’s incapacity to create employment for the unemployed graduates has created permanent greed in the nationals.

It has corrupted the minds to the extent of surrendering the democratic project to the enemy daylight. This is pathetic politics! We demand politicians who are ready to serve their constituencies.

Most of these stomach politicians who struck a shady deal with the sunken Harare regime through the imposter are the ones who grabbed 40k bribery from their masters.

It is now imperative to scrutinize ourselves before asserting a political position. Genuine cadres must rise to the accasion embracing the able leadership of President Chamisa.

It is on record that President Advocate Nelson Chamisa rejected the Leader of Opposition nonsense after thumping Mr Mnangagwa in 2018, with a motorcade and some trinkets on the table. He was invited to Polad where cars and other benefits were gotten by Madhuku et al but he did not give in. The people of Zimbabwe know that the only panacea to socio-economic economic transfiguration is ‘mukomana’.

There is nothing to doubt about the ability of Nero, he is a tried and tested cadre in the national democratic revolution. The oppressed masses are being illegally displaced and terrorized for building nice houses.

We need a return to legitimacy, rule of law, and constitutionalism in the motherland. Embracing dangerous freedom is the only answer.

The fight for justice, equality, and freedom should continue unabated. We should not be diverted by those who use state apparatus as spring boards for the primitive accumulation of the national cake.

How can a democrat sell struggle because he craves to be in the August house forever? It boggles the sane mind.

Donating our hard won seats to the desperate regime for three pieces of silver is the greatest betrayal in the history of mankind. They are refusing with our President’s face saying it is their intellectual property.

ZANUPF lite led Biti, Ncube, Mafume, Gomba, etc should now elect their leader will make a mark on the political horizon.

The Zaka Villager

Speaks Again!

