Teranga Lions Star Hit With Suspension

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has suspended Senegal player Krepin Diatta following his claims after the Teranga Lions’ exit from the 2023 Afcon.

Diatta accused CAF of being corrupt after his side lost to hosts and eventual tournament’s winners Ivory Coast in the Round of 16.

Diatta was furious with the refereeing in the game, saying after the match: “You’ve killed us, you’re corrupt! Keep your African Cup… I’m sorry, but it’s ridiculous. I’m really sorry, but they’ve killed our competition there.”

According to reports in Senegal, the CAF disciplinary committee has responded by banning Krepin Diatta for four games, two of which are suspended.

The fullback will effectively serve two games plus fine to be paid jointly with the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF).

