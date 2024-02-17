Ivory Coast President Honours AFCON Champions with Cash Rewards

Ivory Coast’s President, Alassane Ouattara, has demonstrated his appreciation for the national football team, the Elephants, who clinched the 2023 Afcon title, by lavishing them with cash, homes, and prestigious national honors.

The Elephants secured their victory by defeating Nigeria 2-1 in a thrilling final on Sunday, February 11, marking their third Afcon triumph.

President Ouattara affirmed, “Every member of Côte d’Ivoire’s AFCON-winning squad will receive $82,000 along with a villa valued at $82,000.

Additionally, Coach Emerse Fae will be rewarded with $164,000.”

He further expressed his gratitude, stating, “You have brought joy to all Ivorians, bravo, bravo.

“In recognition of their achievement, both the players and the technical staff have been bestowed with the nation’s highest order by the President.

