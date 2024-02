Calls To Amend Constitution to Allow Life Presidency

Loud prayers to keep Emmerosn Mnangagwa alive or in power for another 6 years. (or amend the constitution to allow a life presidency) What do you hear?

Loud prayers to keep Emmerosn Mnangagwa alive or in power for another 6 years. (or amend the constitution to allow a life presidency) What do you hear? pic.twitter.com/rPBdfV3PKE — ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 18, 2024

