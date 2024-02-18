Welshman, Biti Grabed Power From Chamisa

Spread the love

Political Reporter- Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti have been named the opposition CCC’s rotational Presidents, replacing Nelson Chamisa, who left the Zanu PF infiltrated political movement last month.

Below is the statement announcing the replacement of Chamisa:

Having met and deliberated on various matters affecting the party, and having noted the resignation of Advocate Nelson Chamisa as President of the party, the Citizens Coalition for Change National Standing Committee (NSC) resolved to fill in the vacancy left by Advocate Nelson Chamisa by appointing an Acting President.

The Acting President position will be held by the three Vice Presidents, on a 90 days rotation basis, until the party goes to an elective congress.

By record of the May 2019 Gweru Congress, and within the context of the leadership of the party as at 22 January 2022, Professor Welshman Ncube is the most senior of the Vice Presidents. In consequence thereof, the NSC resolved to, with immediate effect, appoint Professor Welshman Ncube as the Acting President. Professor Welshman Ncube will be the Acting President for 90 days calculated from the day following the appointment.

As previously communicated, the NSC re-emphasises the importance of keeping unity and cohesion in the party.

The NSC noted the uncertainties created by the departure of President Nelson Chamisa and delayed appointment of the Acting President, negatively impacting on the generality of our membership, and the people of Zimbabwe more generally.

The Acting President bears the responsibility to steer the party towards democratic transition, securing a prosperous Zimbabwe. The appointment of the Acting President and the resumption of duties by all office bearers based on 2019 structures marks the beginning of an uninterrupted path to restore stability and democracy within the party.

The Acting President will, forthwith, lead a confidence building process, reassuring the party membership and stakeholders to reposition the democratic agenda. This engagement process will involve deliberations with all aggrieved individuals or/and groups of people to secure consensus for an inclusive and value driven people’s agenda.

The NSC re-emphasises that, all deployees of the party in various positions and public office bears should continue to perform their duties for the betterment of our people.

It is evident that the cholera outbreak has caused unnecessary loss of life, inflation is increasingly out of control thereby eroding ordinary people disposable income, and that the current government is unable to arrest all these serious problems.

Our deployees in parliament and in the local government should keep deliberate focus on these important issues, to better the lives of our people.

Regarding the parliamentary leadership appointments, the party Parliamentary Caucus met on Thursday 15 February 2024 and selected Hon Lynette Karenyi Kore to be the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament. Along with other positions, this will be communicated to the Speaker of Parliament appropriately.

Cllr Jacob Mafume

Acting Communications Secretary

Ends—

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...