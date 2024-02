What will you do with the party logo…has Chamisa's face? @toneo1st asks. @JMafume replies " there must a lesson to Zimbabweans, that when you lend your private parts to organisations, the organisations might be tempted to keep your…. " FULL VIDEO https://t.co/Vu0sRPlogI pic.twitter.com/zKaG7ETfsV

— ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 19, 2024