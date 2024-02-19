Zemura Makes History With First Serie A Goal

By A Correspondent| England born football star Jordan Zemura is now Zimbabwe’s first footballer to score in Italian topflight league Serie A.

Zemura set the record with his 14th minute match-opener for Udinese against Cagliari in a thrilling encounter on Saturday.

Last year, another warriors player Tino Kadewere became the first player Zimbabwean footballer to play in the Spanish Laliga when he was loaned from French side Lyon to RCD Mallorca.

