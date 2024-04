Sad Funeral Pictures Of The 16 Beatrice Horror Crash Victims

Spread the love

By Crime and Courts Reporter- Transport Minister Felix Mhona has attended a memorial service held at Chivhu Hospital for 16 victims who perished in a road accident near Beatrice last week.

The accident has since been declared a National Disaster.

Below are the pictures of the memorial service:

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...