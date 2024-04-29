Chamisa Aides In War Of Words

By Political Reporter- Former CCC member of Parliament for Mount Pleasant, Fadzayi Mahere, has hit back at Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart’s assertion that she and former Harare East MP Allan Norman “Rusty” Markham donated their seats to Zanu PF.

Mahere and Markham, who were elected MPs for Mt Pleasant and Harare East, respectively, in the August 2023 harmonised elections, resigned from Parliament in solidarity with the party’s former leader, Nelson Chamisa, who quit the party abruptly on 23 January this year, citing “infiltration”.

ZANU PF’s Kiven Mutimbanyoka was elected MP for Harare East and George Mashavane, also of ZANU PF, won the Mt Pleasant National Assembly seat in by-elections held on Saturday, 27, April.

Commenting on an article by an online publication asserting that the two “parliamentary seats have now gone to ZANU PF thanks to Sengezo Tshabangu”, Coltart said Mahere and Markham surrendered the seats to ZANU PF. He wrote on X (Twitter):

With respect, this isn’t factual. These seats went to Zanu because two distinguished MPs resigned of their own accord. Whilst of course, Tshabangu was a contributing factor democrats handed these seats to Zanu PF on a platter.

Added Coltart:

These seats went to ZANU PF because two distinguished MPs resigned of their own accord… Despite this utterly flawed Parliament we need to use every possible avenue to oppose tyranny.

In the absence of other viable non-violent options my own opinion, and it is just that, an opinion, is that we have no choice but to use every possible peaceful avenue to speak truth to power.

Mahere said Coltart was being “disingenuous”, reminding him of “the chronology of events” that led to the resignations which include the abduction and torture of CCC MP, Takudzwa Ngadziore by suspected State agents. Wrote Mahere:

Have you already forgotten the events that led to the resignation? Are you forgetting that whole blocs of MPs were illegally recalled? Are you forgetting that after being illegally recalled, their by-election campaigns were attacked by violent thugs? Are you forgetting that campaign team members were abducted and murdered with zero accountability?

Are you forgetting that sitting MPs were abducted and tortured while the perpetrators who were caught on video were never brought to book? Are you forgetting that our members were banned from contesting for no reason?

Are you forgetting that Zanu PF gold mafia members were then handed seats uncontested? Are you forgetting how the will of the people was desecrated in Bulawayo?

Are you forgetting that each time we took the system on in Parliament we were silenced, removed from Parliament by armed riot police and suspended?

Are you aware that they’ll only let you speak on matters that don’t offend them? Why should Zanu PF dictate who sits in Parliament?

Coltart later apologised, stating his comments were “not intended as an attack on either Mahere or Markham, both of whom are dear and trusted friends.” He said:

Yesterday my comments regarding the loss of two seats to Zanu PF in Harare spurred a vigorous debate. One thing I need to make clear is that my comments were not intended as an attack on either [Fadzayi Mahere] or Rusty Markham, both of whom are dear and trusted friends.

Ironically my comments were borne from deep sadness, concern and regret that neither of them is still in Parliament. Both are amongst the finest Parliamentarians in #Zimbabwe and our Nation is all the poorer not having them there.

However, my comments were interpreted as an attack on them and for that, I apologise unreservedly. Whilst I disagree with the policy of withdrawing from hard-won spaces in general, I shouldn’t by inference have criticized them in particular. I stress that I understand why they took their decision and my respect for them both remains undiminished.

United States of America-based opposition activist Freeman Chari accused CCC members of failing to take a principled state before the elections.

Chari said CCC could have taken a more assertive stance by rejecting the delimitation report, boycotting the elections entirely, and subsequently rejecting the election results, or resigned “en masse” in response to Tshabangu’s recall of the party’s elected representatives. Added Chari:

You had options to make hard choices but you chose the easy way out. It was wrong and it is still wrong!

