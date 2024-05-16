Madam Boss’ Life Under Threat

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Popular socialite, Madam Boss has revealed that she and her family are under threat from someone who is targeting them.

Recently, Madam Boss shared that their family vehicle had been broken into during an attempted theft.

She expressed her fears for their safety and well-being, stating that someone is targeting them.

In her post, Madam Boss real name Tarisai Chikotyo detailed how a whistleblower approached her with information about an individual harbouring animosity towards her and making threats to her life.

“Hello Dear Family/ I have been contacted anonymously and informed that my life is in danger. The police, my lawyer and our family are all aware of the situation. The whistleblower has disclosed the suspect and the level of hate directed towards me is extreme. I ask for your prayers and hope that God continues to watch over me. I did not choose my path, but God made me who I am today. May God reveal my enemies before you,” said Madam Boss.

She however assured her followers that the police and her legal team are seized with the matter and working to deal with the situation.

Madam Boss posted images of her new two-storey mansion on social media.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...