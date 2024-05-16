Four Family Members Perish In Boterekwa Horror Crash

By – Four family members have died in a road accident that happened in Zvishavane on Monday.

The four, including a father, his two children and his brother’s child, died on the spot after a Toyota Wish they boarded from Zvishavane to Harare swerved off the road at Boterekwa escarpments in Shurugwi and hit a tree.

Sources said that the driver of the vehicle who survived the accident was speeding.

There were eight passengers in the vehicle, and the injured were taken to hospital. The accident happened at a black spot notoriously referred to as the Butcher.

Midlands Police Spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the accident, which happened at around 6pm.

The deceased are Tinashe Mapholisa, Thabani Mapholisa, Shalom Mapholisa and their father Trymore Mapholisa (47).

-Masvingo Mirror

