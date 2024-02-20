CAF Bans Mali Skipper

Sports Correspondent

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Disciplinary Committee has issued a four-match ban to Mali captain Hamari Traore, stemming from an incident during the Afcon 2023 tournament.

Traore has been found guilty of displaying “unsporting conduct towards the match official” during Mali’s quarterfinal match against Ivory Coast, which ended in a 2-1 defeat for Mali.

The disciplinary action entails a four-game suspension, with two matches suspended for a year.

Additionally, both the Malian and Ivorian Football Associations have been fined by the CAF Disciplinary Committee for their conduct during the match.According to a statement released by CAF, the Malian Football Federation faced charges of misconduct due to unsporting behavior by its players towards the match official.

Alongside Traore’s ban, the federation was fined $10,000.

Similarly, the Ivorian Football Federation was penalized for the team’s misconduct, resulting in a fine of $5,000.

