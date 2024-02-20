Jordan Zemura Sets New Record In Serie A

Warriors international Jordan Zemura has become the first Zimbabwean to score in the Italian Serie A after opening the scoring in Udinese’s match against Cagliari this Sunday.

It will certainly be a memorable day for the Zimbabwean defender whose exploits left a mark in Udinese’s league match against relegation threatened Cagliari at Bluenergy Stadium.

The Warriors starlet, who was given a midfield role by coach Gabriele Ciofi, relished the task that he was assigned by scoring his team’s only goal in Sunday’s one-all draw with Claudio Ranieri coached Cagliari.

The 24-year-old also made history by becoming the first Zimbabwean player to seal a move to the Serie A.

He received a cap needed just 14 minutes to get on to the scoresheet, scoring a rocket of a shot into the top corner.

The former Bournemouth defender found space on the edge of the box and fired one into the top corner as his side drew first blood in the match.

Cagliari however responded half an hour later as Gianluca Gaetano scored for the visitors for the second consecutive week.

Zemura could only play for just over an hour as he was replaced by Republic of Ireland international Festy Ebosele in the 65th minute.

Zemura walked off the pitch a happy man having done what none of his countrymen has done before as once again he rewrote his name in the history books thanks to the sumptuous strike.

With the draw, Udinese are now three points clear of the relegation slots with 23 points and lie in 15th spot level on points with 14th placed Frosinone.

Udinese’s next appearance will be on Saturday when they visit Luigi Feraris Stadium for a clash against Genoa.

ZBC News

