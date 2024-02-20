Mnangagwa Finally Returns Home

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has returned home from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he attended the 37th Ordinary Session of the Africa Union Summit.

The President was welcomed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by the two Vice Presidents, General (Rtd) Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Colonel (Rtd) Cde Kembo Mohadi, Minister of Defence Cde Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, service chiefs and senior government officials.

The President attended the official opening of the African Union Summit this Saturday before witnessing the unveiling of a statue for the late African luminary, Julius Kambarage Nyerere this Sunday morning.

Earlier last week, President Mnangagwa also attended the World Government Summit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which focused on issues to do with shaping future governments on the globe.

During the two summits, President Mnangagwa underscored the need for Africa to build resilient education systems and for Zimbabwe to tap into the latest technologies to propel the country’s development agenda.

