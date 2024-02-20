Welshman Ncube Attacks Chamisa

By Political Reporter- The Sengezo Tshabangu Led CCC’s acting president Welshman Ncube has attacked the opposition leader Nelson Chamisa and accused him of escaping the party’s challenges.

Chamisa unexpectedly left CCC in January this year, saying the party had been infiltrated and hijacked by ZANU PF using its agents.

Chamisa’s decision to quit CCC came after State institutions such as Parliament, the courts and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) enabled Tshabangu to field double candidates during elections and by-elections and also to recall the party’s representatives in defiance of Chamisa.

Speaking to CITE, Ncube said he will not run away from the challenges currently bedevilling the opposition but will face them head-on. He said:

The Tshabangu issue is not in the past. The fact that you have pending court cases is not in the past. All of these things are current, and we have a mandate to address them.

We are not going to run away from these challenges. We are going to confront them head-on. It is our job as politicians to solve problems, to confront problems, and we hope that we will succeed.

Ncube acknowledged that the party is grappling with factionalism which has to be tackled. He said.

There are fundamental differences in the party. There are differences in respect, out of which we no longer had a forum to address because we had suspended the meetings of the organs of the party as we knew them.

We had suspended meetings of the standing committee and the national council. The national council last met on the 22nd of January 2022.

We should not gloat over some of these differences if we are being honest and not deceitful politicians.

These differences do arrive in life and politics; they are genuine political and ideological differences.

Ncube also denied allegations that he was Tshabangu’s handler and responsible for the recalls of the party’s Members of Parliament and Councillors in 2022.

There were claims that Ncube and Tendai Biti were behind Tshabangu in a bid to push party leader Nelson Chamisa to resign.

