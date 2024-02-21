2 Kuwadzana Kids Sadly Electrocuted

Kuwadzana 5, Harare- Two young lives, Junior Makwindi, 4, and Tinotenda Tineyi Maketo, 6, were tragically lost to electrocution while they slept. The cause of this devastating event was traced back to a malfunctioning refrigerator.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, serving as the National Police spokesperson, shared details of the occurrence, stating, “The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms a sad incident in which Junior Makwindi and Tinotenda Tineyi Maketo were electrocuted whilst sleeping in a room at a house in Kuwadzana 5, Harare on the 19th of February, 2024.” He further explained, “Preliminary investigations by the Police have revealed that the victims were electrocuted after getting in contact with an upright refrigerator which had an electrical fault.”

In another distressing matter, the Rusape police are delving into a case of baby abandonment at Vengere Clinic. A newborn baby boy was discovered abandoned on a flower bed on February 18, 2024. On this case, Asst Comm Nyathi remarked, “Police in Rusape are investigating a case of baby dumping in which a newly born baby boy was found dumped on a flower bed at Vengere Clinic.” He appealed to the public for assistance, saying, “Anyone with information that might help in the case should report at the nearest police station.”

