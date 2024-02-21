Mamelodi Sundowns Gaffer Praises Divine Lunga

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has praised Divine Lunga following his performance in the 1-1 draw against Orlando Pirates on Sunday.

Lunga was named in the starting XI and the appearance marked the first time he played this season after missing the first half of the season frozen out.

The Warriors international was not registered and the club was waiting for his papers so that he can to can play as a local player.

Mokwena said about Lunga, as cited by IDiski Times: “If there’s some form of silver lining in the dark cloud it can be Divine, I think he was good, it’s difficult to play against a front-three that not only has speed and physicality but very little defensive responsibilities.

“Saleng doesn’t track back etc, I think there were one or two good individual performances and Divine’s performance was one of those, stable, zero mistakes but okay a bit difficult with the build-up but that will come with more understanding. When he understands what to do in certain schemes.”

Soccer 24 News

