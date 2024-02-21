Mnangagwa To Address Youth In Masvingo On Robert Mugabe Day

State media

Preparations are in full swing as President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa prepares to take the lead in the upcoming National Youth Day celebrations at Mushagashe Vocational Training Centre in Masvingo.

The event is geared towards highlighting the technical prowess of young individuals who are actively engaged in vocational training programs.

These youths play a vital role in realizing Zimbabwe’s vision of attaining an upper-middle income economy by the year 2030.

