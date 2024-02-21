We Are Solid, Intact, Claims Tshabangu

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-proclaimed interim Secretary of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has affirmed the party’s resilience and unity despite the recent upheaval sparked by the resignation of its leader, Nelson Chamisa.

Amidst the turbulence, Tshabangu released a statement emphasizing the steadfastness of the CCC’s stance.

“Fellow citizens, we’re on the correct path to the long-awaited democratic change which was championed by our late icon President Tsvangirai,” he asserted.

“We haven’t lost the footprints; in fact, those changing colors like a chameleon have already lost the way. Aluta continua!”

Tshabangu reiterated the party’s commitment to democracy, unity, and tolerance, echoing the principles set forth by the late President Tsvangirai. “Our journey towards a democratic, united, and tolerant opposition is ongoing,” he stated adamantly.

“We’re not swayed by negative forces of darkness, and we will not succumb to political opportunists and dictators seeking to sow divisions and discord.”

Highlighting the party’s determination to uphold its values and principles, Tshabangu announced plans for an upcoming elective Congress.

“Recently, we have decided to hold an elective Congress,” he revealed, underscoring the party’s dedication to democratic processes and internal governance.

Despite the challenges and uncertainties, Tshabangu’s statement underscores the CCC’s unwavering resolve to navigate through the current turmoil and pursue its vision for a better Zimbabwe.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...