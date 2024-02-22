Caps United Reward Zvirekwi

Spread the love

Hardlife Zvirekwi has rejoined his former club CAPS United as a coach for the junior team.

Zvirekwi retired from playing football at the start of last year following his release at the then newly promoted side Simba Bhora.

He didn’t get a team and has now moved into coaching after being appointed as the CAPS United academy coach.

The former fullback was part of the Makepekepe squad that won the 2016 Castle Lager Premiership and later became their captain.

Also returning to the Green Machine is club legend Alois Bunjira.

The retired forward officially takes over the marketing department.

Bunjira replaces Raymond Gonte, who left the club in August last year.

Soccer24 News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...