Chamisa Signs Condolences Book For Late Namibian President Hage Geingob

Advocate Chamisa today visited the Namibian Embassy in Harare to pay his condolences following the death of that country’s late President Hage Geingob.

President Geingob died on the 4th of February this year, weeks after he was diagnosed with cancer.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa this month signed the condolences book and he described the late leader as a ‘GIANT’ in Africa politics and leadership.

