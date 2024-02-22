Chamisa’s Blue Train Invades Zanu PF Stronghold

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- The country’s most popular opposition figure, Nelson Chamisa’s advance team, invaded Zanu PF’s stronghold with their new movement on Thursday.

Gift Ostallos Siziba, who was leading the team Thursday, announced on social media that they were well received in Mashonaland East Province, Uzumba, Mudzi and Chikomba.

He posted:

We have arrived in Mashonaland East Province to converse with Citizens in this part of the country.

In the face of great assault to authentic politics in this country- we stand tall!

From Uzumba to Chikombo to Mudzi- Citizens are clear- they continue to pronounce the leadership of President Chamisa.

We are thankful to these drivers of Alternative politics in communities.

We keep moving- until victory

We have arrived in Mashonaland East Province to converse with Citizens in this part of the country.



In the face of great assault to authentic politics in this country- we stand tall!



From Uzumba to Chikombo to Mudzi- Citizens are clear- they continue to pronounce the… pic.twitter.com/ThlRP5i7au — Gift Ostallos Siziba (@Cde_Ostallos) February 22, 2024

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...