Chivhayo Gifts Chaplain Phiri With Mercedes Benz C200

Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo has gifted celebrated Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services Chaplain Christine Madeyi with a Mercedes Benz C200.

Read Chivhayo’s post this morning announcing the gift:

Congratulations to CHIEF PRISON OFFICER CHRISTINE MADEYI from the ZIMBABWE PRISONS and CORRECTIONAL SERVICE (ZPCS). Please go to EXQUISITE DEALERSHIP and see Victor , your beautiful MERCEDES BENZ C200 is ready for collection. This is my small way of saying THANK YOU with much LOVE and APPRECIATION for your endless support and commitment at our amazing MOTHER ZIMBABWE’S ongoing nationwide ANGEL OF HOPE charity events…You are a wonderful CHARPLAIN , PASTOR and PREACHER of distinguished character not only to the ZPCS but to all of us who attend the various ANGEL OF HOPE charity events and many other church programs you lead. Being a CIVIL SERVANT as an exception , only IF YOU GO DRESSED IN YOUR UNIFORM , i’ve also instructed VICTOR to give you an additional 10 THOUSAND UNITED STATES DOLLARS in cash for your fuel allowance as an indication of my further gratitude for your sacrifice and commitment to NATIONAL DUTY…May God bless you abundantly and may this be the beginning of many more greater things to come in your life…E.D HUCHI…E.D CHIMUDHARA…2030 CHINENGE CHIRIPO… Edelivers🐊🦁💰🤑🥂🎉🎊🎈🎉🎊🙏🙏🙏

