Mnangagwa Allies Throw Chiwenga Under The Bus

By Political Reporter- Zanu PF MP for Bikita South, Energy Mutodi, is leading an anti-Chiwenga campaign and wants President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure to be extended by another term.

The move sparked an unexpected wave of enthusiasm among Zanu PF supporters, leaving Vice President Constantino Chiwenga noticeably absent.

Mutodi, who spearheads an apparent anti-Chiwenga campaign, boldly declared on social media platform X that President Mnangagwa deserved a third term, garnering support from ZANU PF Masvingo province.

The provincial chairman, Robson Mavhenyengwa, echoed this sentiment during the event, leading the crowd in the chant, “2030 vaMnangagwa vanenge vachipo!” to resounding cheers.

Vice President Kembo Mohadi, in introducing Mnangagwa, embraced the newfound slogan, further fueling speculation about a possible constitutional amendment. President Mnangagwa addressed the crowd, responding to the enthusiastic slogan, stating that only “Jehovah” knows when he will step down, dismissing any uncertainties about his future.

However, Chiwenga, the current ZANU PF vice president and second secretary, was notably absent from the event, being on an official trip to Russia.

The gathering intensified rumours of a growing divide within the ruling party, with reports suggesting loyalists of Mnangagwa are exploring options to eliminate term limits through a constitutional amendment.

The reported plan to amend the constitution faces significant hurdles, requiring approval by two-thirds of lawmakers in both the National Assembly and the Senate. Additionally, constitutional provisions stipulate that an incumbent cannot benefit from an amendment to a term limit provision, adding complexity to any potential extension of Mnangagwa’s presidency.

As the political landscape in Zimbabwe continues to evolve, the absence of Vice President Chiwenga at the event raises questions about the power dynamics within Zanu PF and the future trajectory of the party’s leadership.

