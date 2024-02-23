Chamisa Delivers Hard Lessons To “Mukoma” Mnangagwa

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Opposition figure Nelson Chamisa called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to follow the example of the late Namibian President Hage Geingob in championing the principles of free and fair elections.

Chamisa made these remarks during a visit to the Namibian embassy in Harare to convey his condolences following Geingob’s passing on February 4.

Highlighting Geingob’s role as the chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Organ on Politics, Defence, and Security, Chamisa emphasized the late leader’s commitment to addressing the contested election results of August 2023.

Chamisa, the former leader of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), had contested the election outcome, alleging rigging.

Representing the people of Zimbabwe who supported his cause, Chamisa asserted, “President Geingob was familiar to me in my personal capacity as a young African leader, but more importantly in the context of Sadc.”

He shared that his engagement with Geingob aimed at finding common ground and a solution to the disputed elections.

Describing Geingob as a democrat, Chamisa urged African leaders to follow his exemplary conduct.

He stressed that Geingob’s commitment to justice and freedom, along with his avoidance of arresting opponents or undermining election integrity, served as a noteworthy example.

Chamisa noted, “He held elections without undermining their integrity. He observed the guidelines on elections within Sadc, so for that reason, we honour him, and we pay our tribute to the great giant.”

He emphasized that the late Namibian President’s approach should serve as a lesson for regional leaders who face challenges in adhering to democratic, free, and fair election guidelines.

The August 2023 elections, flagged by election observer missions for not meeting local, regional, and international standards, prompted Chamisa’s party to advocate for a rerun, though without success.

Despite leaving the opposition party he unveiled in January 2022, Chamisa has not disclosed his next political move.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...