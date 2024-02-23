Leon Chiwome Grabs Brace for Wolves Academy

Sports Correspondent

In a dazzling display of skill and talent, Zimbabwean youngster Leon Chiwome showcased his prowess on Monday night as he scored a brace for Wolves Academy against West Brom U21.

Chiwome, who has been in exceptional form throughout the season, demonstrated his scoring abilities with both goals coming in the second half of the match.

The first goal arrived in the 54th minute, with Chiwome breaking the deadlock with a simple tap-in, showcasing his ability to find space and capitalize on opportunities.

Not content with just one goal, Chiwome continued to impress, completing his brace in the 70th minute with a sublime strike into the far post corner, leaving the opposition goalkeeper with no chance.

Chiwome’s exceptional performance not only secured victory for Wolves Academy but also highlighted his potential as a rising star in the footballing world.

