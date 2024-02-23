Madzibaba Veshanduko Moves Over To Blue Train
23 February 2024
By A Correspondent| Popular for donning the red and yellow garments for MDC Alliance and Citizens Coalition for Change, Madzibaba veShanduko has for years become the face of opposition supporters.
With Chamisa forming a new movement, Madzibaba Veshanduko has already moved over to the blue train and is now donning the blue garments.
His is a clear show of unhindered loyalty to his leader and has become a measurement of what it takes to follow your preferred political leader to the grave.