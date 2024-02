Nelson Chamisa’s Blue Wave Invades Mnangagwa Territory

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

We have arrived in Mashonaland East Province to converse with Citizens in this part of the country.

In the face of great assault to authentic politics in this country- we stand tall!

From Uzumba to Chikombo to Mudzi- Citizens are clear- they continue to pronounce the leadership of President Chamisa.

We keep moving- until victory

