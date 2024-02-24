Bill Antonio Signs New 3-Year Contract With Belgium Side KV Mechelen

Spread the love

Bill Antonio has signed a new contract at Belgian Pro side KV Mechelen.

Antonio’s two-year contract, which he signed when he joined the club from Dynamos in 2022, was set to expire at the end of the season.

His new deal will last until 2027, the same time his fellow teammate Munashe Garan’anga’s contract will also end.

A statement by the club confirmed the development, saying:

“Bill Antonio has signed a new contract until 2027 with an option for an extra year. The 21-year-old wing attacker has been convincing within the first team in recent weeks and is thus rewarded for his hard work.”

Antonio spent his first year at KV Mechelen Academy before finally breaking into the first team in recent months.

He has since becoming a regular a regular in the first XI, together with Garan’anga.

Speaking after the signing of his new contract, Bill said: “I had to adapt to football here. But I just kept working hard. I feel great with the club, my teammates and the supporters.

“My goal is to help the team move forward. It’s great that I can continue to do that in the Malinwa equipment in the coming years.”

Mechelen sporting director Tim Matthys added: “Bill still had an option in his contract that would allow him to stay with us for another 2 years, but that is not how we operate as a club.

“Bill has developed fantastically and is now showing what we had in mind for him. We can only be happy about that, and we want to reward him for that.”

-Soccer24

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...