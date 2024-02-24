Controversial Preacher Uebert Angel’s Aide In Vehicle Smuggling Scandal

A Harare man arrested last year for smuggling two Ford Ranger vehicles and affixing them with number plates from the President’s Office is controversial prophet Uebert Angel’s aide.

Angel, the founder of Spirit Embassy, is President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large to Europe and the Americas (OPEAAL).

Terrance Madiro was part of a syndicate that included Aleck Dzepatsva, Brian Matongo and Elvis Jieman that was involved in smuggling different types of high-end cars from South Africa.

They allegedly fraudulently acquired exempted number plates from the Office of the President and Cabinet to avoid paying customs duty as well as enabling free passage at tollgates and police roadblocks.

Madiro, whose case has been separated from his co-accused, will be back in court for trial on 10 April.

His co-accused are back in court on 10 March.

Madiro is accused of smuggling a white Ford Ranger vehicle double cab in 2020, chassis Number AFAPXXMJ2PHK28914.

He allegedly affixed registration number AFB 5575 belonging to the Fleet of Office of the President to the vehicle.

Madiro obtained the number plates from Brezhnev Mutambo who is believed to have been employed by the Department of the President’s Office.

Madiro gave the car to his ex-wife Francisca Madiro for use in transporting their children to and from school.

He smuggled another Ford Raptor Ranger double cab in July 2023 from South Africa and fitted them with registration numbers, AGE 0461 from the Office of the President according to court papers.

Both vehicles were not found in the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and Vehicle Registry databases.

Investigations by The Standard have proven that Madiro, who is listed in court papers as Sentrigo Security, is linked to Angel where he is identified as the chief protocol officer in the cleric’s office, according to the website for the Presidential Envoy and Ambassador at Large to Europe and the Americas.

A Facebook account under the name of Terrence Madiro was updated in 2014 with a picture of Angel and his wife, showing the close connections between the two.

-The Standard

