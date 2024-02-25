Mnangagwa Ignores Mugabe’s 100th Posthumous Birthday

By Political Reporter- President Emmerson Mnangagwa ignored the late President Robert Mugabe’s 100th posthumous birthday at the weekend.

The event, organised by Mugabe’s family took place at the late leader’s rural home in Kutama, Mashonaland West.

Jealousy Mawarire, an avid Mugabe supporter, took to social media to announce the unconventional event, commemorating the life of a leader who spent 37 years in power before being ousted in a military coup in 2017 and passing away in 2019.

Jealousy Mawarire’s Post on X Account:

“Attending President Mugabe’s posthumous centenary birthday celebrations today, 24th February 2024, in Kutama, Zimbabwe, Mashonaland West Province.”

President Mugabe, who once stood as an icon of liberation, faced both praise and criticism throughout his political journey.

His early years were marked by accomplishments such as broadening access to health and education for the black majority.

However, his later years saw violent repression of political opponents and economic turmoil, leading to his eventual fall from power.

Despite the divisive legacy, Mugabe’s impact on Zimbabwe and Africa as a whole cannot be ignored.

From a war hero leading the struggle against colonialism to a controversial figure in power, Mugabe’s life remains a complex narrative.

The event served as a platform for contrasting opinions on Mugabe’s legacy, with some expressing sadness and acknowledging his historical role, while others criticized him as a “grossly corrupt, vicious dictator.”

