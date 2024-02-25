Mnangagwa’s Sister Leaks His Secrets On Poisoning in Zambia

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | Emmerson Mnangagwa’s sister Diana has leaked the ZANU PF President’s secrets.

Speaking during a recent state media interview, Diana Mnangagwa who is his younger, said the senior politician poisoned her during the days they were living in Zambia.

Coincidentally Zambia is the same country Mnangagwa is accused by another family member of confessing that he poisoned the late president Levy Mwanawasa in 2008 when the latter declared that ZANU PF had rigged the 2008 elections.

In the clip which commemorates his life, she says he ordered her to eat snake poison which caused her tongue to swell up.

She then adds saying she ended up punishing him by biting him at the nose which is the reason why he has sustained a visible mark to this day.- ZimEye. Video:

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...