Handina Mweya Unotongwa Singer Languishing In Jail

By A Correspondent| Gospel musician Tinotenda Katsande is serving a prison sentence following his arrest and conviction for theft of trust property.

Katsande rose to fame with his track Handina Mweya Unotongwa which became an anthem in most churches and religious gatherings.

Speaking inside Chikurubi Maximum Prison, Katsande said he failed to pay someone his money and will serve until June if he fails to pay the money.

I am in prison because i failed to pay someone his money, so i need to pay that person his money, if i fail to pay him, i will be released on the 12th of June,” said Katsande.

Katsande is not a stranger to controversy as he dragged before the Harare Magistrates court for violating copyrights.

He was sentenced to two years in jail for stealing the song that gained him fame, from a fellow church member.

The court also banned the chart topping track from getting airplay after finding Katsande’s defence not convincing

