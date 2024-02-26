Mnangagwa Receives Death Threats?

Spread the love

By Political Reporter-Zanu PF President Emerson Mnangagwa is claiming to be receiving death threats from unknown persons.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) says they have launched a manhunt for a man who threatened to kill him in a video clip that has gone viral.

The man seen in a video wearing a black suit and a purple shirt could be heard complaining about the economic hardships being experienced by Zimbabweans whilst brandishing two pistols.

The ZRP posted on X:

The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist to identify and locate a man who is seen on social media brandishing two pistols while threatening to kill the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and some Government officials. The man is wearing a black suit and a purple shirt. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...