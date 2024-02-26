Zivhu Glorifies Mnangagwa

By A Correspondent

Former Zanu PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu, has recently attracted attention for his unabashed display of loyalty towards President Emmerson Mnangagwa, taking bootlicking to new heights.

In a recent post on [platform name], Zivhu went to great lengths to praise Mnangagwa, even comparing him to revered figures in Zimbabwean society.

He wrote, “Vashoma chaizvo seni mu Zimbabwe vanonyatso nzwisisa murume uyu,” which loosely translates to “Truly brave are those in Zimbabwe who can understand this man,” referring to Mnangagwa.Zivhu’s effusive praise didn’t stop there.

He continued by stating, “Munongoita zvokunzwa nhema mu social media, murume uyu, wasiyana ne madh*ti ose amunoziva,” meaning “You hear lies about this man on social media, unlike all the other leaders you know.”

This statement not only praises Mnangagwa but also dismisses any criticism or negative portrayal of him on social media.

Furthermore, Zivhu expressed his unwavering support for Mnangagwa by declaring, “Haana gomo kana gungwa mberi kwake ndosaka ndichimuda zvangu ini,” signifying “He has no equal or peer ahead of him; that’s why I support him.”

This assertion portrays Mnangagwa as unparalleled and deserving of Zivhu’s unequivocal loyalty.

Zivhu’s overt bootlicking has sparked debate among Zimbabweans, with many questioning the sincerity of his praise and the motivations behind it.

Some have criticized Zivhu for his excessive flattery, accusing him of seeking favor or benefits from Mnangagwa’s administration.

Moreover, Zivhu’s past controversies add another layer of skepticism to his actions.

He was expelled from Zanu PF in 2020 for allegedly plotting against Mnangagwa, only to later seek readmission into the party.

This history raises doubts about the authenticity of his current allegiance to the president.

While political loyalty and support are not uncommon in Zimbabwean politics, Zivhu’s blatant display of bootlicking has drawn attention for its extravagance and timing.

As the country grapples with economic challenges and political tensions, some view Zivhu’s behavior as a distraction from more pressing issues facing the nation.

Killer Zivhu’s excessive flattery towards President Mnangagwa has raised eyebrows and sparked debate among Zimbabweans.

Whether driven by genuine admiration or ulterior motives, Zivhu’s public displays of loyalty serve as a reminder of the complexities of politics in Zimbabwe, where alliances can shift and loyalties can be questioned at any moment.

