Mahachi Returns To PSL

Spread the love

Former Warriors star Kuda Mahachi has joined ambitious Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Manica Diamonds.

The 30-year-old was shown the exit door by Ghanaian Premier League champions Medeama at the end of last month, just five months into his one-year contract.

Mahachi is seeking to revive his career, which was in jeopardy over allegations of child abuse.

Dynamos were reportedly interested in the former Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United star, but he has settled for the Jairos Tapera-coached Manica Diamonds.

Soccer 24 News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...