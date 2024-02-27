Manhunt for Armed Assailant Who Threatened To Gun Down Mnangagwa

By A Correspondent| Zimbabwean police have initiated a manhunt for an unidentified gunslinger who brandished two pistols while issuing chilling threats against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The assailant accused Mnangagwa of wreaking havoc and plunging the nation into turmoil.

The menacing individual, fluent in both Shona and English, asserted that President Mnangagwa surpassed the late former president Robert Mugabe in incompetence, thereby justifying the ominous warning of a potential assassination.

The explicit threat has prompted law enforcement authorities to take immediate action.

In an official statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) declared, “The ZRP is appealing for information which may assist to identify and locate a man who is seen on social media brandishing two pistols while threatening to kill the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and some government officials.

“The man is wearing a black suit and a purple shirt. Anyone with information is urged to report to the nearest police station.”

Despite the assailant’s identity remaining elusive, the severity of the threat is compounded by his claim of possessing advanced combat skills and sniper proficiency.

