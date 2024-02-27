Mnangagwa Brings Back Dreaded Green Bombers

The National Youth Service in #Zimbabwe is set to resume in April, according to Cabinet Minister Tinomuda Machakaire.

The program aims to groom #Zimbabwean youths to uphold their values and identity. Machakaire said modalities are in place for the resumption of the program,

which aims to nurture well-cultured youths, particularly during times of challenges like drug and alcohol abuse among young people.

Source : Operation Restore Legacy

