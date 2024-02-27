Mnangagwa Brings Back Dreaded Green Bombers
27 February 2024
The National Youth Service in #Zimbabwe is set to resume in April, according to Cabinet Minister Tinomuda Machakaire.
The program aims to groom #Zimbabwean youths to uphold their values and identity. Machakaire said modalities are in place for the resumption of the program,
which aims to nurture well-cultured youths, particularly during times of challenges like drug and alcohol abuse among young people.
Source : Operation Restore Legacy