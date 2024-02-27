Mnangagwa Seizes Dr Geinbog Funeral

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

During the memorial service for the late Namibian President Dr. Hage Geingob, Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa utilized the platform to advocate for the removal of sanctions.

Speaking at a memorial held at Independence Stadium, President Mnangagwa emphasized the significance of Dr. Geingob’s opposition to the economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by Western nations.

He lamented Dr. Geingob’s passing as a substantial loss for Africa, particularly for Zimbabweans who viewed him as a steadfast ally in their struggle against sanctions.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...