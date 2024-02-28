Aliyah Phiri, Zimbabwean Boxer, Positioned for a Promising Future

By A Correspondent| Aliyah Phiri, a gifted boxer who was raised in the ghetto and is regarded as the best pound for pound pugilist in Zimbabwe, will make a huge stride in his career if he defends his African Boxing Union lightweight title against Saidi Mukola of Tanzania at the 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale on March 22.

The 23-year-old Phiri is the only Zimbabwean with an ABU belt, and if he manages to defend his title, then he will go for the global WBC titles.

His trainer and brother, Ali “Otto” Phiri, has already drafted an intense training programme for the boxer, who is already back in the gym.

“We are back in the gym, and the programme for the preparations is a step higher, as we aim to retain the ABU title.

“Being an African champion is not easy, and we are talking of a huge achievement here, so there is a need for the boxer to keep his feet on the ground and continue to work hard.

“The boxer is back to serious training and slowly getting into shape ahead of this title defence,” said Ali Phiri.

Aliyah Phiri grabbed international boxing headlines when he captured the ABU lightweight title with a clinical second round TKO victory over Malawian Israel Kamwamba at 7 Arts Theatre on December 8.

He has now set his eyes on defending his title against Mkola, is a 30-year-old Tanzanian boxer.

Mkola has nine wins and a single loss.

But Phiri has a better profile.

The Zimbabwean is the highest ranked African lightweight boxer on the current WBC ratings.

Phiri is ranked number 34 and is now a three star boxer.

Phiri fights under Otto Boxing Promotions, which is also home to a number of bright prospects, including Tinashe “Jones” Majoni.

