Chris Mutsvangwa’s Farm Bombed, Burnt Down After Clash With Mnangagwa

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | Reports have emerged from the ZANU PF community that their spokesman Chris Mutsvangwa’s farm was subjected to a violent attack on Christmas Eve, amid the political tensions leading to his removal from a ministerial position. The incident, which has only recently come to light, involves the alleged bombing and burning of Mutsvangwa’s Halfway Tobacco farm.

Activist Kerina Mujati has brought this alarming incident to public attention, questioning the apparent silence from journalists regarding the matter. According to Mujati, the attack occurred during a time of heightened political discord between Mutsvangwa and Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa, suggesting a possible link to their notorious public disagreements.

The attack reportedly involved the use of grenades, leading to the destruction of the farm’s tobacco crop, along with significant financial losses. Mujati’s account indicates that Chris Mutsvangwa and his family narrowly escaped harm during the incident. This violent act raises serious concerns about the safety of political figures in Zimbabwe and the extreme measures taken against them amidst political rivalries.

Furthermore, Mujati highlighted a separate tragedy affecting the Mutsvangwa family, with the loss of another grandchild in Kenya in September 2023. This detail underscores the series of misfortunes befalling Chris Mutsvangwa and his family, painting a grim picture of their current circumstances.

The ZANU PF community and wider Zimbabwean society are now grappling with the implications of this attack, raising questions about the state of political discourse and the extent. – ZimEye

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...