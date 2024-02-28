Govt Scraps CALA

In a significant move, the Continuous Assessment Learning Activities (CALA) have been immediately replaced by new school-based projects focusing on practical applications.

The overhaul reduces the non-examination areas covered from about eight to just one for each subject.

Effective immediately, primary school learners will now engage with a maximum of six learning areas, down from a previous minimum of 27.

Form 1 to 4 students will have five compulsory learning areas.

The reduction aligns with the Second Republic policy, emphasizing inclusivity and improving teaching and learning infrastructure in rural areas, small-scale and commercial farming areas, as well as old and new resettlement areas.

The Heritage-Based Education 2024-2030 was presented and approved during a recent Cabinet meeting in Harare, according to Jenfan Muswere, the Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services.

The Heritage-Based Education will be anchored on pillars like programs or learning areas infrastructure, staffing infrastructure, physical and digital infrastructure, legal and regulatory infrastructure, and financial infrastructure.

Dr. Muswere highlighted key changes in the learning programs infrastructure, including a reduction in learning areas from 11 to six at the infant level (ECD A to Grade 2) and from seven to five at the secondary school level.

Emphasizing the importance of science and technology in shaping the country’s future, Dr. Muswere outlined a curriculum bias towards fostering critical thinking, innovation, creativity, problem-solving, and programming.

To accommodate differences in talent and ability, learners at the secondary school level will study at least three electives from various categories, including the sciences, languages, humanities, commercials, technical and vocational, and physical education and arts.

In a bid to enhance quality learning, Muswere stressed the importance of capacitating teachers, with a focus on in-service training and coaching. The approach aims to shift from traditional rote learning to more learner-centered methodologies, promoting creativity, collaboration, and holistic development.

As part of employment creation, qualified personnel in technical and vocational programs will be considered for teaching roles in relevant areas.

Muswere highlighted the government’s commitment to providing suitable physical and digital infrastructure, including classrooms, workshops, laboratories, internet connectivity, technical equipment, and teachers’ houses.

The curriculum revision also involves a review of legal and regulatory infrastructure to align with the Constitution of Zimbabwe, ensuring rapid and equitable development.

Responding to media queries, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo emphasized that the revised curriculum aims to rationalize CALA and foster critical thinking skills among students.

Minister Moyo underscored the government’s commitment to vocationalizing education, enabling learners to provide goods and services needed in society.

-State Media

